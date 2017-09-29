Cowboys LG Chaz Green misses Friday’s practice with hip injury

Chaz Green’s health continues to be an issue for the Dallas Cowboys.
The starting left guard missed Friday’s practice with an apparent hip injury. Green has played every offensive snap so far in the first three games, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is unknown at this point.
Green practice Wednesday and Thursday, and was not listed on the team’s injury report. He said earlier in the week that he felt he’s made good strides in his transition to left guard, and was ready for the challenge of Rams standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
If Green is not able to go, the Cowboys would likely turn to Jonathan Cooper at left guard. Reserve interior lineman Joe Looney is another option, as is Byron Bell.
Green has battled injuries since joining the Cowboys as a third-round pick in 2015. He missed his rookie season with a hip injury, and missed the final 12 games last season with foot and back injuries.
Comments