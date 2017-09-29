Chaz Green missed Friday’s practice with a hip injury.
Chaz Green missed Friday’s practice with a hip injury. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Chaz Green missed Friday’s practice with a hip injury. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys LG Chaz Green misses Friday’s practice with hip injury

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 29, 2017 11:43 AM

FRISCO

Chaz Green’s health continues to be an issue for the Dallas Cowboys.

The starting left guard missed Friday’s practice with an apparent hip injury. Green has played every offensive snap so far in the first three games, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is unknown at this point.

Green practice Wednesday and Thursday, and was not listed on the team’s injury report. He said earlier in the week that he felt he’s made good strides in his transition to left guard, and was ready for the challenge of Rams standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

If Green is not able to go, the Cowboys would likely turn to Jonathan Cooper at left guard. Reserve interior lineman Joe Looney is another option, as is Byron Bell.

Green has battled injuries since joining the Cowboys as a third-round pick in 2015. He missed his rookie season with a hip injury, and missed the final 12 games last season with foot and back injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

View More Video