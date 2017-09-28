Cowboys buzz: Cole Beasley takes no guff from defenders and trolls

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was probably barely out of his Dallas Cowboys uniform Monday night before shedding an internet troll like a defensive back.
He responded to a person on Twitter profanely complaining about Beasley’s statistics against the Arizona Cardinals that night.
“[Expletive] you, @Bease11 4 yards tonight, thanks for dropping my record in fantasy to 0-3,” David Delia tweeted.
Perhaps Delia was being facetious and meant no real disrespect. As we all find out sooner or later, context, tone and intended humor are often lost in social media posts.
Regardless, Beasley, who had one catch for 4 yards, didn’t hesitate with his response to the fantasy league player.
“Don’t mother [expletive] me, bro,” Beasley tweeted. “I can’t catch what isn’t thrown.”
Beasley was only targeted once, so his point was obvious. Of course, some inaccurately took that as a shot at quarterback Dak Prescott. Beasley quickly shot that down, too.
“No qb I’d rather play with. That’s my dog,” Beasley posted in response to the suggestions that he was “throwing shade towards Dak.”
He also dismissed the notion that his lack of touches was because he was covered by safety Tyrann Mathieu.
“That had nothing to do with it I promise,” he said.
This is a good reminder to famous people: By retweeting a random tweet by someone with less than 100 followers, you’re spreading their nonsense to a much wider audience. Delia’s tweet had 104 retweets and 217 likes, plus over 300 responses, including many Cowboys fans defending Beasley’s honor. That’s a lot of Twitter action for someone with 87 followers.
Lawrence erupts
DeMarcus Lawrence followed his eruption on the field against the Cardinals with a social media eruption.
Lawrence, who was named Defensive Player of the Week after collecting three sacks Monday night, hadn’t posted on Twitter since Sept. 9. He retweeted several posts, including one from a former Boise State teammate and current Miami Dolphin Jay Ajayi, who tweeted during the Cowboys’ game “They can’t hold my dawg.”
Where did the nickname "Tank" come from?@TankLawrence strives to live up to it.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 27, 2017
btw, he leads NFL in sacks through W3⛽️⛽️⛽️
21st & Prime pic.twitter.com/yT0FM9tgUv
He also tweeted out a video link of his interview with the NFL Network’s Deion Sanders. He explained to Sanders how he earned the nickname Tank.
“It’s a childhood nickname playing Little League, just running over people as a fullback,” Lawrence said.
Crawford’s got milk
Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford loves his milk. Especially, chocolate milk, apparently. Crawford retweeted a picture of him celebrating Chocolate Milk Day (learn something every day!) Wednesday afternoon with a big glass of chocolate milk. Crawford is partnered with Dairy Max, which is affiliated with the National Dairy Council. If promoting milk is his goal, it worked.
Milk cheers to #ChocolateMilkDay! Professional football player @TCrawford98 knows what's up. #WorKK pic.twitter.com/ATH489iOV5— Dairy MAX (@DairyMAX) September 27, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments