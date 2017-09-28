Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley caught one pass for 4 yards in Monday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Cowboys buzz: Cole Beasley takes no guff from defenders and trolls

By Stefan Stevenson

September 28, 2017 11:07 AM

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was probably barely out of his Dallas Cowboys uniform Monday night before shedding an internet troll like a defensive back.

He responded to a person on Twitter profanely complaining about Beasley’s statistics against the Arizona Cardinals that night.

“[Expletive] you, @Bease11 4 yards tonight, thanks for dropping my record in fantasy to 0-3,” David Delia tweeted.

Perhaps Delia was being facetious and meant no real disrespect. As we all find out sooner or later, context, tone and intended humor are often lost in social media posts.

Regardless, Beasley, who had one catch for 4 yards, didn’t hesitate with his response to the fantasy league player.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley responded to a social media post on Twitter soon after Monday night’s win against the Arizona Cardinals.
“Don’t mother [expletive] me, bro,” Beasley tweeted. “I can’t catch what isn’t thrown.”

Beasley was only targeted once, so his point was obvious. Of course, some inaccurately took that as a shot at quarterback Dak Prescott. Beasley quickly shot that down, too.

“No qb I’d rather play with. That’s my dog,” Beasley posted in response to the suggestions that he was “throwing shade towards Dak.”

He also dismissed the notion that his lack of touches was because he was covered by safety Tyrann Mathieu.

“That had nothing to do with it I promise,” he said.

This is a good reminder to famous people: By retweeting a random tweet by someone with less than 100 followers, you’re spreading their nonsense to a much wider audience. Delia’s tweet had 104 retweets and 217 likes, plus over 300 responses, including many Cowboys fans defending Beasley’s honor. That’s a lot of Twitter action for someone with 87 followers.

Lawrence erupts

DeMarcus Lawrence followed his eruption on the field against the Cardinals with a social media eruption.

Lawrence, who was named Defensive Player of the Week after collecting three sacks Monday night, hadn’t posted on Twitter since Sept. 9. He retweeted several posts, including one from a former Boise State teammate and current Miami Dolphin Jay Ajayi, who tweeted during the Cowboys’ game “They can’t hold my dawg.”

He also tweeted out a video link of his interview with the NFL Network’s Deion Sanders. He explained to Sanders how he earned the nickname Tank.

“It’s a childhood nickname playing Little League, just running over people as a fullback,” Lawrence said.

Crawford’s got milk

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford loves his milk. Especially, chocolate milk, apparently. Crawford retweeted a picture of him celebrating Chocolate Milk Day (learn something every day!) Wednesday afternoon with a big glass of chocolate milk. Crawford is partnered with Dairy Max, which is affiliated with the National Dairy Council. If promoting milk is his goal, it worked.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

