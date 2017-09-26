Dallas Cowboys

September 26, 2017 12:29 PM

Run defense, coaching top Cowboys grades against Cardinals

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 2-1 on the season with a maturing 28-17 win over Arizona that included a social message off the field.

The Cowboys linked arm in arm in a sign of unity and took a knee as a team before the national anthem. The move was a response to President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks over the weekend regarding player protests during the anthem over social injustice, police brutality and racism.

As for the game, the Cowboys snapped a four-game losing streak against the Cardinals, including a three-game losing streak in Arizona.

RUN OFFENSE: B Ezekiel Elliott had 22 carries for 80 yards including his first touchdown of the season. Consider that he had two carries for 30 and 20 yards. The other 20 carries netted 30 yards. So it was tough sledding. There were no allegations of Elliott quitting. He played hard. Quarterback Dak Prescott had a couple of nice runs off zone reads, stinging a defense focused on Elliott. The best was a 10-yard touchdown run and somersault into the end zone.

PASS OFFENSE: A It wasn't always pretty for Prescott, but he showed patience and in the end found a way to win. Prescott completed 13 of 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. At least three of his incompletions were throwaways. Brice Butler had the best game of his career with two catches for 90 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown. Both were high-point catches that the Cowboys need for Butler to make down the field.

RUN DEFENSE: A The Cardinals rushed 21 times for 49 yards as the Cowboys run defense bounced back in a big way after being gashed last week by Denver Broncos. There were few missed tackles. The Cowboys kept the Cardinals in the proverbial cup. Sean Lee led the way with eight tackles. Jaylon Smith had six. Safety Byron Jones had his most impactful game of the season with six tackles.

PASS DEFENSE: B Carson Palmer passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns. And Larry Fitzgerald was amazing. But this Cowboys pass defense recorded six sacks, including three by DeMarcus Lawrence. Safety Byron Jones had a couple of key pass deflections, including one on the final goal-line stand to end the game. Justin Durant played for Jaylon Smith on passing down and proved to be effective as spy in the middle of the field.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A Chris Jones had four punts inside the 20. He consistently helped the Cowboys win the battle of field position. No one has done their job better this season. Ryan Switzer sparked a touchdown drive with a 21-yard punt return. The coverage teams were solid.

COACHING: A Give Jason Garrett credit. He had the Cowboys ready and focused despite the anthem discussions before the game. Also give defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli a tip of the cap for going exclusively to a three-man pass rush and using Justin Durant in place of Jaylon Smith on passing downs.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag 2:53

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag

Pause
Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem 0:54

Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

NFL football fans talk about anthem protests 1:36

NFL football fans talk about anthem protests

Cowboys wanted no part of including the flag 1:36

Cowboys wanted no part of including the flag

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 1:05

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

Firefighters battle a house fire in North Richland Hills 0:15

Firefighters battle a house fire in North Richland Hills

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Gomez, Beltre like how Rangers are playing 1:56

Gomez, Beltre like how Rangers are playing

  • Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

    Dallas Cowboys players unloaded Cowboys merchandise to be distributed to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Thursday at The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Dallas. The team, coaches, cheerleaders and mascot came together and turned the task of unloading about $500,000 in apparel into a friendly competition.

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View more video

Dallas Cowboys