Dez Bryant says he’s still an elite receiver

Dez Bryant’s numbers aren’t overwhelming so far.
The Dallas Cowboys’ top receiving target has been held to two catches in two of three games, and has just 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the season. He had two catches for 12 yards and a TD on Monday against the Cardinals, being targeted just twice on the night.
With those numbers, questions have been raised whether Bryant is still an elite receiver in the league. Bryant smirked when asked if he’s still a top-tiered receiving threat.
“That’s funny to me,” said Bryant, who hasn’t reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of the past two seasons and is on pace for 608 receiving yards this year.
“It doesn’t bother me because I know I am.”
Bryant flashed that he still has elite skills on Monday. He scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass, carrying multiple Cardinals defensive backs into the end zone in the third quarter to give the Cowboys a 14-7 lead.
Bryant’s score was aided by a nice shove across the goal line from center Travis Frederick.
“I was talking to my teammates, I was like, as soon as I touch it, I’m scoring,” Bryant said. “When I get a good ball, I’m going to score, put it in the end zone. And it happened. It was amazing.”
Asked about Frederick’s help, Bryant said: “I thanked him. I told him it was his touchdown, not mine.”
It was the second touchdown of the season for Bryant. He hooked up with Dak Prescott for a 3-yard score in Denver last week.
Still, Bryant is aware of the questions surrounding his play given his overall production from a statistics standpoint. He has faced stiff tests in each game.
Bryant went against Janoris Jenkins in the season-opener against the New York Giants, Aqib Talib in Week 2 at Denver and Patrick Peterson on Monday in Arizona.
Those are among the top cornerbacks in the league, but Bryant is considered among the top wide receivers in the game. In theory, he should have better numbers but the Cowboys offense is deep with multiple weapons.
And at the end of the day Bryant is mostly concerned with wins.
“It’s amazing part about this team. You’ve got a lot of stars on this team,” Bryant said. “I think that’s the coolest part about this team, it can be anybody on any Sunday.”
