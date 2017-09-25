The Dallas Cowboys made defensive end Charles Tapper, left, inactive for Monday’s game against Arizona.
The Dallas Cowboys made defensive end Charles Tapper, left, inactive for Monday’s game against Arizona. Brad Loper Star-Telegram
The Dallas Cowboys made defensive end Charles Tapper, left, inactive for Monday’s game against Arizona. Brad Loper Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Charles Tapper inactive for game against Cardinals

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 25, 2017 7:04 PM

PHOENIX

Charles Tapper is the odd man out for the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line tonight.

Tapper is among the inactives vs. the Arizona Cardinals tonight.

The Cowboys added depth to the defensive line with DaMontre Moore returning from suspension. Tapper or first-round pick Taco Charlton were among the candidates to be inactive tonight.

Tapper had a sack in the season opener against the Giants. Charlton has gotten off to a slow start, but the Cowboys feel he's making strides.

Running back Darren McFadden remains a healthy scratch for the Cowboys. The Cowboys continue to go with Alfred Morris as the primary backup to Ezekiel Elliott.

Other inactives include injured players Nolan Carroll (concussion), Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Anthony Hitchens (knee).

The other inactives are quarterback Cooper Rush and offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

View More Video