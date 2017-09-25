Cowboys' Charles Tapper inactive for game against Cardinals

Charles Tapper is the odd man out for the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line tonight.
Tapper is among the inactives vs. the Arizona Cardinals tonight.
The Cowboys added depth to the defensive line with DaMontre Moore returning from suspension. Tapper or first-round pick Taco Charlton were among the candidates to be inactive tonight.
Tapper had a sack in the season opener against the Giants. Charlton has gotten off to a slow start, but the Cowboys feel he's making strides.
Running back Darren McFadden remains a healthy scratch for the Cowboys. The Cowboys continue to go with Alfred Morris as the primary backup to Ezekiel Elliott.
Other inactives include injured players Nolan Carroll (concussion), Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Anthony Hitchens (knee).
The other inactives are quarterback Cooper Rush and offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper.
Comments