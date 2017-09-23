Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:
Week 3
Drew Davison
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys bounce back with an ugly win over a Cardinals team desperately missing David Johnson.
Cowboys 20, Cardinals 16
- Phil. 23, NY Giants 17
- Oakland 31, Wash. 24
- Detroit 28, Atlanta 27
- Tennessee 23, Seattle 20
Stefan Stevenson
Cowboys bounce back, especially Ezekiel Elliott, in tight win in Arizona.
Cowboys 27, Cardinals 23
- Phil. 27, NY Giants 20
- Oakland 34, Wash.27
- Atlanta 42, Detroit 36
- Tennessee 21, Seattle 17
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
The Cardinals will try to copy the Broncos blueprint to stopping the Cowboys offense, but they don't have the same players. Look for Zeke and Dak to get back on track.
Cowboys 23, Cardinals 20
- Phil. 24, NY Giants 17
- Oakland 30, Wash. 24
- Atlanta 31, Detroit 28
- Tennessee 15, Seattle 12
Mac Engel
The Cardinals have the corners to make life hard, again, for the Cowboys receivers, but the running game should take the pressure off the outside.
Cowboys 19, Cardinals 17
- Phil. 24, NY Giants 20
- Oakland 27, Wash. 20
- Detroit 31, Atlanta 30
- Tennessee 16, Seattle 13
Comments