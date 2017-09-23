Star-Telegram NFL picks

More Videos 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Pause 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 1:01 Tank Lawrence is finally healthy and ready to sack 1:14 Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 0:30 Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos 0:35 Aggies celebrate Southwest Classic OT win 1:09 Martinez laments one bad pitch in Rangers' loss 1:13 Father talks about the loss of his slain son at killer's hearing 1:45 Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises 0:36 RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The stars were less than bright as the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

