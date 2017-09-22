More Videos

  Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

    The stars were less than bright as the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The stars were less than bright as the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
The stars were less than bright as the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Brown defends block on Miller: ‘The block I did was legal.’

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 05:11 PM

UPDATED September 22, 2017 06:23 PM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown defended himself for a block in last Sunday’s game that didn’t sit well with Denver pass rusher Von Miller.

Miller called Brown’s low block on the Cowboys’ second play from scrimmage “dirty” and “baffling.” But Brown disputed that notion.

“I saw that he was critical of it. He did fall a little bit funny,” said Brown, a seventh-round pick out of Ohio State who was making his NFL debut.

“But I had no ill intentions. The block that I did was legal. There was no flag, no penalty, no fine. I hope he’s all right. I hope he has a great season. There was no ill intentions.”

Brown explained the play.

“It’s a backside cut off, it happens all the time in football,” Brown said. “It was an awkward exchange, but there was no ill will.”

The block happened on an Ezekiel Elliott run that went for no gain. Brown motioned across the line and initially hit Miller high before lowering into his knee.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett defended Brown on the play.

“Von Miller is a great player. He gets blocked a lot of different ways and he’s certainly been cut a lot of times in his life,” Garrett said. “So we have a tremendous amount of respect for him. Noah was trying to execute that block as well as he could to keep him out of the play.”

Miller, the Texas A&M product, had two sacks in the game. The Broncos beat the Cowboys 42-17.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

