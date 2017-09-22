More Videos

The Dallas Cowboys hold a telethon to raise more than $2 million for Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys stars send thoughts and prayers via video to Mexico, Puerto Rico

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 3:38 PM

Dak Prescott, Jason Witten and other Dallas Cowboys stars sent their well-wishes via video post to the people of Mexico City and Puerto Rico. Both are dealing with recent natural disasters.

“Stay strong, Mexico. We’re behind you,” Prescott said in the message, referring to Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Mexico City and nearby states.

Puerto Rico is reeling from the effects of Hurricane Maria.

Witten addressed both countries to start the video message, which was posted by the official Dallas Cowboys account and includes, among others, Ezekeiel Elliott and Cole Beasley. The video includes Spanish subtitles and was posted via the Cowboys’ Spanish-language Twitter account.

“We’re thinking about you and you’re in our prayers,” Witten said. “Know that you’ll get back on track soon. We’re pulling for you and we’ll get through it together.”

The Cowboys hosted a telethon during a live practice at AT&T Stadium on August 31 to help raise money for the Salvation Army’s efforts to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

