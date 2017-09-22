Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has drawn criticism about his play against Denver. He’s also still locked in a legal battle with the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has drawn criticism about his play against Denver. He’s also still locked in a legal battle with the NFL. Vernon Bryant Staff Photographer
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has drawn criticism about his play against Denver. He’s also still locked in a legal battle with the NFL. Vernon Bryant Staff Photographer

Dallas Cowboys

NFL’s next move against Elliott puts Goodell on watch list

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 11:12 AM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys running Ezekiel Elliott is still clear to play Monday against the Arizona Cardinals.

There has been no ruling from 5th Circuit Court of Appeals regarding the NFL's request for an emergency stay of the preliminary injunction of his six-game suspension.

The NFL asked the 5th Circuit to rule by September 19 or September 26.

With the 19th passed, the NFL had hoped for a ruling by today in advance of this weekend’s games and barring a last-minute ruling by Sunday.

NFL Vice President of Communications Joe Lockhart said the situation remains at the discretion of commissioner Roger Goodell if there is a ruling over the weekend.

"I can't rule out, ruling (him) out," Lockhart said Friday morning.

Barring a last-minute ruling, the focus will turn to Tuesday and the Week 4 match-up against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys (1-1) are coming off a 42-17 loss at Denver where Elliott had nine carries for 8 yards.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

View More Video