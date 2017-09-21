Dak Prescott calls Denver game most “humbling” of young career

Dak Prescott had what most call the best season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history last year.
He led the Cowboys on an 11-game winning streak and an NFC East title. Things didn’t always go as planned, but Prescott showed his poise and established himself as the face of the franchise.
On Sunday in Denver, though, Prescott and the Cowboys were humbled. Prescott had never endured a whipping like the Broncos gave him in a 42-17 rout.
Prescott didn’t hesitate in saying it’s the most humbling game he’s experienced in the pros, rattling off a number of reasons.
“Just didn’t play up to my standard,” Prescott said. “It was poor execution, wasn’t throwing the ball the way I should, wasn’t good footwork, just wasn’t the best day. Putting the ball in situations that should’ve been intercepted way more than I was.”
Prescott was 30-of-50 passing for 238 yards with two interceptions and two touchdowns. He was sacked twice, hit seven times and rolled his ankle on a tackle on the last play for the first quarter.
Prescott has had worst games than that from a statistical standpoint.
He had a 45.4 passer rating and threw two interceptions in a 10-7 loss at New York last December. He completed less than half his passes in twice – that New York game and in a win over Philadelphia last October.
But Prescott hadn’t been on the losing end of a lopsided game such as that.
He is confident in his ability to bounce back from the poor outing. He has answered the bell every step of the way so far in his young Cowboys career, and the expectation is that he keeps it going when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
“I’m definitely confident,” Prescott said. “We’ve had bad practices and the way we’ve come back after bad practices. It was one day and it was a bad day for us. We know that and we all addressed that, accepted that and take responsibility.
“I’m excited for these guys to come back because I know how confident we all will be and how we were at practice and how we will be for the rest of the week going into that game Monday.”
Comments