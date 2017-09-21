Razorbacks pay tribute to Jerry Jones with Cowboys replica jerseys

The Arkansas Razorbacks will pay tribute to Cowboys owner and Arkansas alumnus Jerry Jones on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
The Razorbacks will wear specially designed jerseys that are replicas of Cowboys jerseys.
Best detail in the Cowboys-style uni that Arkansas will wear on Saturday: They included a red version of Cowboys' Dymo tape helmet label. pic.twitter.com/ZJpPv6Eyk9— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 20, 2017
Jones, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in July, was an offensive lineman for Arkansas in the early 1960s and was a captain on the 1964 national championship team. The Razorbacks play Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in Arlington.
Chills. pic.twitter.com/WQAIF0Kh9T— Arkansas Razorbacks (@ArkRazorbacks) September 18, 2017
Do you approve, @dallascowboys? pic.twitter.com/DTlKtt14vM— Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 21, 2017
I interviewed Arkansas football equipment director Jake Rosch regarding the team's upcoming Cowboys-style uniforms. https://t.co/SPMVQdANTe— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 20, 2017
