Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he can't rest on his laurels after the Hall of Fame induction. He wants another Cowboys title and to continue his work with the NFL. He has a lot of energy left.

Dallas Cowboys

Razorbacks pay tribute to Jerry Jones with Cowboys replica jerseys

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 21, 2017 5:32 PM

The Arkansas Razorbacks will pay tribute to Cowboys owner and Arkansas alumnus Jerry Jones on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

The Razorbacks will wear specially designed jerseys that are replicas of Cowboys jerseys.

Jones, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in July, was an offensive lineman for Arkansas in the early 1960s and was a captain on the 1964 national championship team. The Razorbacks play Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in Arlington.

