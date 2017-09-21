Few NFL stars had a better ‘Football Life’ than Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith

Understandably, it was a quiet week on social media for the Dallas Cowboys.

After the whooping they took in Denver, most players kept a low profile.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that the coolest thing going on in the Cowboys’ social media scene this week is the premiere of the Emmitt Smith A Football Life on the NFL Network, which airs at 8 p.m. Friday.

“Emmitt coming in was the final piece of the puzzle,” Daryl Johnston says in the film, which chronicles Smith’s football glory from his high school days in Florida, to the University of Florida and then to the Cowboys and winning three Super Bowls in four seasons in 1990s before becoming the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will also be featured in the series this fall.

3x Super Bowl Champ and his first one was in the setting that he had always dreamed of.#AFootballLife: @EmmittSmith22 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/9flwotj7El — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 21, 2017

Zeke comes clean

Ezekiel Elliott’s apology Thursday afternoon for standing with his hands on his hips in the middle of the field while Broncos’ cornerback Chris Harris returned an interception during last week’s game spread quickly across the internet. The clip inspired criticism of Elliott, including Deion Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson. Everyone was sharing the clip, including the Cowboys’ official twitter feed.

“I was very frustrated but that’s no excuse for the lack of effort I showed on tape,” Elliott said.

Ezekiel Elliott addresses accusations concerning his effort against the Broncos...







Hear more: https://t.co/QYDSqXFdLw pic.twitter.com/JSfIbfOTLW — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 21, 2017

Spaced out, dude

Kicker Dan Bailey posted an image on Instagram on Wednesday of him flying in a small plane over a body of water with a quote from German space engineer Krafft A. Ehricke. “Man’s mind and spirit grow with the space in which they are allowed to operate,” he posted along with the photo. Far out, man.

"Man's mind and spirit grow with the space in which they are allowed to operate." - Krafft A. Ehricke A post shared by Dan Bailey (@danbaileyfive) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Dez’s comedy chops

Dez Bryant debuted a funny commercial for the Galaxy 8 Note phone in which he’s seen answering reporter’s questions about Redskins cornerback Joshua Norman. Bryant says he’s “going to take the high road” and give no comment. Instead, Bryant uses his phone to post comical jabs at Norman, including an image of Norman riding a snail in the middle of the interview. It’s funny, even if the performance against the Broncos a few hours later wasn’t.

No one is safe this year. Especially @J_No24. https://t.co/b4EjnDceUM







In partnership with @SamsungMobileUS and Galaxy Note8 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 17, 2017

Shot of joe

The last thing that Dak Prescott tweeted was a shot of him standing by a promotional setup for Keurig coffee makers on Sept. 15. Perhaps he and his teammates could have used another cup or two before playing the Broncos.