Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll is in concussion protocol.
Dallas Cowboys

Will the Cowboys’ secondary be healthy enough to contain Cardinals?

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 21, 2017 4:29 PM

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys’ secondary remains depleted even though Orlando Scandrick returned to practice Thursday.

Scandrick missed Sunday’s game vs. the Denver Broncos, recovering from surgery on his left hand. He is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

But the Cowboys were without cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion). Awuzie admitted his hamstring felt sore on Wednesday, and worked on the side Thursday.

Awuzie’s status for Monday’s game is uncertain. Carroll, meanwhile, was sent home from the facility on Wednesday and wasn’t there on Thursday. He seems unlikely to return as he remains in concussion protocol.

Also missing from Thursday’s practice was defensive tackle Stephen Paea. Paea and the Cowboys have monitored his knee early on this season.

In other news, linebacker Anthony Hitchens took the practice field for the first time since sustaining a right tibial plateau fracture on Aug. 26 against Oakland. Hitchens wasn’t in full pads, but worked on the side alongside Awuzie.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

