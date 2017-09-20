Cole Beasley: ‘We’re not worried’ about Ezekiel Elliott

Count Cole Beasley among those within the Dallas Cowboys locker room who feel Ezekiel Elliott will bounce back from his worst professional game on Sunday.

Elliott was held to just 8 rushing yards on nine carries, and drew the ire of the coaching staff for a “lack of effort” on two interceptions thrown by Dak Prescott.

Beasley felt the bashing of Elliott’s effort was part of nitpicking a blowout loss by the Cowboys. The Cowboys wide receiver expressed full confidence in Elliott, who led the league in rushing as a rookie a season ago with 1,631 yards.

“When you lose a game like that, people start picking at some things and I think that’s more of what this is and more of the case,” Beasley said. “We know what that guy brings to the table. We know what he can do. We’re not worried.

“That’s a guy we’re going to lean on and we’re going to continue to lean on, so only expect the best from him.”

Elliott wasn’t the only player with a poor outing. Prescott was intercepted twice and Beasley was limited to 33 receiving yards on four catches.

The offense had 268 total yards.

“It’s probably the poorest game that I’ve ever seen of us executing on offense we’ve had since maybe I’ve been here,” Beasley said. “It’s one of them, it’s definitely at the top. So it’s something we have to hone in on during the week and really lock in. It’s simple stuff that we didn’t execute – depth of a route, stuff like that.

“It’s really all on us and we’ve got to get better from here.”

The Cowboys play at Arizona on Monday Night Football.