Cowboys looking for help, work out 10 players

The Dallas Cowboys worked out 10 players on Tuesday, including four cornerbacks, led by former Indianapolis Colts 2015 third-round round pick D’Joun Smith.

The other cornerbacks were Mesquite native and former Kansas product JaCorey Shepherd, Chris Lewis-Harris and Ian Wells.

The Cowboys also brought in tackles Michael Dunn and Jarron Jones, guards Jake Eldrenkamp and Kaleb Johnson, linebacker Tre’Von Johnson and defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

The situation is a acute at cornerback because Nolan Carroll and Chidobe Awuzie are uncertain for Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and possibly the year, after suffering hamstring and concussion injuries, respectively, against the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Smith was a third-round pick (65th overall) by the Colts in 2015. He played in four games as a rookie for the Colts, but missed the majority of the season with a knee injury.

He was waived (injured) at the end of training camp in 2016 and was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad in September after recovering from injury. He was released in November and then signed by the Tennessee Titans where he played one game in 2016.

He was among the final cuts by the Titans at the start of the 2017 season.