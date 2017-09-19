Damontre Moore is returning to active status this week after a two-game suspension.
Damontre Moore is returning to active status this week after a two-game suspension.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys clear roster spot for Damontre Moore’s return

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 19, 2017 6:28 PM

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys are getting pass rush help this week.

Former Texas A&M star Damontre Moore is returning from a two-game suspension and will add another rotational piece to the defensive line. Moore had two sacks in the preseason, one against the Indianapolis Colts and one against the Oakland Raiders.

Moore, 25, was suspended the first two games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, stemming from a DWI arrest last December.

Asked about Moore on Monday, coach Jason Garrett said, “Just get him back into the fold this week. We’ll get him back into practice and just see how he does, see how he stacks up against the rest of the them.”

The Cowboys have five sacks through the first two games, including four by DeMarcus Lawrence. That ranks tied for 14th in the league. Jacksonville leads the league with 11 sacks.

To make room for Moore, the Cowboys cut linebacker Jayrone Elliott. Elliott was acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers this month, but played just one special teams snap in the regular-season opener against the New York Giants.

Elliott was inactive for Sunday’s game against Denver.

The Cowboys made an additional move on their practice squad, cutting offensive lineman Nate Theaker and re-signing defensive back Jameill Showers.

    The stars were less than bright as the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The stars were less than bright as the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Drew Davison:

