Is Arizona’s Carson Palmer the NFL’s new Tony Romo?

The Dallas Cowboys make their first and only appearance on Monday Night Football when they play at Arizona.

Arizona is coming off a 16-13 overtime win against Indianapolis.

The Cowboys are reeling from a 42-17 loss in Denver.

Dallas leads the series 55-32-1.

It’s only the third game of the season, but this one might give fans an early peek at which direction these teams might be heading.

A lot of eyes will be on Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer, whose inconsistent play and age is beginning to draw whispers inside and outside the organization. Drew Stanton is the backup.

A year ago, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo drew whispers because of his age and injury history before rookie Dak Prescott took over.

Here are five storylines to watch:

Mr. Palmer

Is Carson Palmer at the end of the road? He is 37 years old, and early signs suggest he might be nearing the end. Palmer has completed just 54.8 percent of his passes and has thrown more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (2) through two games. Drew Stanton is the backup. It’s early in the season, and this game will be another telling point for Carson. The Cowboys’ secondary, after all, made Denver’s Trevor Siemian look like an All-Pro on Sunday.

Rushing issues

The Cardinals suffered a massive blow when David Johnson injured his left wrist in the season opener. That forced them to re-sign veteran Chris Johnson, a 31-year-old whose better days have passed. Johnson rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries against the Colts on Sunday, and the Cardinals are also relying on Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington to help carry the load.

Legend watch

This game will feature two members of the 1,000-catch club with the Cowboys’ Jason Witten and Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is looking to post his ninth 1,000-yard season – and third consecutive – in his 14th season, but is off to a slow start. He has nine catches for 95 yards in the first two games.

Stout secondary

The Cardinals boast a couple household names in their secondary. Cornerback Patrick Peterson has been named to the Pro Bowl the past six seasons, and safety Tyrann Mathieu has made plays since coming into the league. Mathieu had an interception against the Colts on Sunday. Detroit’s Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns in the opener, but the Cardinals will pose a stiff challenge for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys receiving corps.

Containing Jones

The Cardinals have an elite pass rusher in linebacker Chandler Jones and the Cowboys will have their hands full containing him. Jones already has three sacks on the season, including two against the Colts. Jones has posted two straight seasons with double-digit sacks and is on pace for a third. The Cowboys had issues with Von Miller, who had two sacks Sunday, and Jones poses another challenge.