Cowboys monitoring injured cornerbacks Carroll, Awuzie

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett called cornerbacks Nolan Carroll (concussion) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) day to day after each exited with injuries against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Carroll is in the concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head by teammate Jeff Heath midway through the second quarter. Awuzie also exited in the first half with a hamstring injury that has bothered him since training camp.

Awuzie said after the game he is hopeful that he can be ready to play Monday.

Garrett said wide receiver Terrance Williams, who is battling an ankle injury, made it through the game OK. So did quarterback Dak Presecott, who injured his ankle on the last play of the first quarter when Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett tackled him from behind on a scramble run.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis, making his NFL debut after battling a hamstring injury the past few weeks, came out of the game OK. Lewis played 65 of 77 defensive snaps, significantly more than anticipated with the injuries to Carroll and Awuzie.

“Jourdan played a lot of snaps,” Garrett said. “We didn’t anticipate him playing that many snaps in the game, he seemed to handle the work well.”