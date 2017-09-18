Going short on cornerbacks a bad move for Cowboys, Garrett

It sure sounded good at the time.
With receiver Terrance Williams coming off an ankle injury and Bruce Butler nursing a sore finger, coach Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys made the regrettable decision to go with six receivers and just four cornerbacks on the game-day roster against the Denver Broncos.
The Cowboys had rookie Noah Brown active at receiver along with the usual group of Williams, Butler, Bryant, Beasley and Ryan Switzer.
They went short at cornerback, leaving the healthy Ben Benwikere in street clothes along with Orlando Scandrick, who was out with a fractured finger.
The Cowboys began the game with Nolan Carroll, Anthony Brown and rookies Chido Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.
It was already a mismatch from the outset against Broncos receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.
Thomas burned Carroll in the first quarter as did Sanders, who also beat Awuzie for an easy touchdown.
"We knew their starters were going to have trouble covering our receivers," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. "Our receivers versus their secondary was going to be an edge for us."
Then the Cowboys lost Awuzie to a hamstring in the first quarter and Carroll to a concussion in the second, leaving only Brown and Lewis. Rookie Xavier Woods had to play nickel corner, covering the slot.
Although Lewis had an interception, it was baptism by fire after missing all of training camp, the preseason and the season opener with a hamstring issue. He participated only two full practices since mini camp in June.
The Cowboys could have used the experience of Benwikere.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments