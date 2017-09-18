Cha-ching! Dallas Cowboys valued at $4.8 billion

Like death, taxes and the Dallas Cowboys.

Nothing seems as certain as the power and value of the Cowboys’ brand.

The Cowboys are now valued at $4.8 billion by Forbes, the 11th consecutive year they’ve earned the honor as the world’s most valuable sports franchise.

That’s up 14 percent from a year ago after $350 million in profits from a “booming merchandise business.” Forbes also credited their Frisco practice facility The Star for adding “revenue opportunities.”

Owner Jerry Jones bought the franchise for $140 million in 1989.

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 18, 2017

The Cowboys, Forbes reports, bring in more than $150 million a year from sponsorships.

The rest of the top five NFL franchise values:

New England Patriots, $3.7 billion (up 9 percent)

New York Giants, $3.3 billion

Washington Redskins, $3.1 billion

San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion