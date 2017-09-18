Cha-ching! Dallas Cowboys valued at $4.8 billion

Like death, taxes and the Dallas Cowboys.
Nothing seems as certain as the power and value of the Cowboys’ brand.
The Cowboys are now valued at $4.8 billion by Forbes, the 11th consecutive year they’ve earned the honor as the world’s most valuable sports franchise.
That’s up 14 percent from a year ago after $350 million in profits from a “booming merchandise business.” Forbes also credited their Frisco practice facility The Star for adding “revenue opportunities.”
Owner Jerry Jones bought the franchise for $140 million in 1989.
The Cowboys are now worth $4.8 billion, says Forbes, which is 17 TIMES more than what Jerry Jones paid for team, factoring for inflation. pic.twitter.com/ag6PRQUaEe— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 18, 2017
The Cowboys, Forbes reports, bring in more than $150 million a year from sponsorships.
The rest of the top five NFL franchise values:
New England Patriots, $3.7 billion (up 9 percent)
New York Giants, $3.3 billion
Washington Redskins, $3.1 billion
San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion
