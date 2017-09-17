Cowboys down two cornerbacks going into weather delay

The Dallas Cowboys were down two cornerbacks when they went into a weather delay against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is dealing with a hamstring injury, although he is probable to return. Awuzie battled hamstring injuries much of training camp and missed the final two preseason games with the injury.

Cornerback Nolan Carroll also walked off with trainers during the game. There has been no update on Carroll’s situation.

The Cowboys went into the game with Orlando Scandrick ruled out with a hand injury.

But it leaves the Cowboys in a precarious situation with only Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis at cornerback for now. Safety Xavier Woods was playing nickel cornerback on the Cowboys’ last defensive drive before the delay.

The Cowboys have some position flex in their secondary as Byron Jones has played both cornerback and safety in his career.

The Cowboys had six wide receivers active for Sunday’s game, and opted to make cornerback Bene Benwikere a healthy scratch.