    The stars were on display as the Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants 19-3 Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys-Broncos game delayed an hour due to lightning

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

September 17, 2017 4:08 PM

DENVER

Game officials halted play between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos with 33 seconds left in the first quarter due to inclement weather.

Rain began to fall on the second series of the game, right before the Broncos took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Siemian to receiver Emmanuel Sanders at the 9:25 mark of the period.

The final play before the stoppage was an incomplete pass from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to receiver Dez Bryant.

Lightning was reported in the area and press box officials noted that the delay could be up to 60 minutes. The delay was a little more than an hour.

The game resumed at 5 p.m. Players began warming up again at 4:45.

