WR Terrance Williams active for today’s Cowboys-Broncos game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams is active for today’s game against the Broncos.
Williams has been dealing with an ankle injury he sustained on the first play of the opener against the New York Giants. Williams gives the Cowboys a needed threat opposite Dez Bryant going against the Broncos’ stout secondary with All-Pro cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib.
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is also active for the Cowboys and will make his NFL debut. Lewis has been slowed with a hamstring injury, but practiced full this week.
Among the inactives for the Cowboys include healthy scratches in quarterback Cooper Rush, running back Darren McFadden, guard Jonathan Cooper, cornerback Bene Benwikere and linebacker Jayrone Elliott.
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hand) is also out, along with linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee).
The Broncos inactives include QB Paxton Lynch, RB Devontae Booker, CB Brendan Langley, DL Zach Kerr and Ahtyba Rubin, guard Billy Turner and WR Jordan Taylor.
