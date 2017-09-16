Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:

Week 2

Drew Davison

Behind Ezekiel Elliott and the offensive line, the Cowboys are able to handle the altitude and Von Miller to get to the 2-0 mark. Cowboys 24, Broncos 20.

Kansas City 28, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Los Angeles Rams 16

Detroit 27, New York Giants 20

Atlanta 21, Green Bay 17

Stefan Stevenson

The Cowboys will show they can win methodically on the road, too. Cowboys 27, Broncos 14.

Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 23

Los Angeles Rams 30, Washington 27

New York Giants 17, Detroit 13

Atlanta 34, Green Bay 21

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Cowboys have been strong on the road. The altitude will be a test. But the running game should prevail. Cowboys 20, Broncos 17.

Kansas City 28, Philadelphia 21

Los Angeles Rams 24, Washington 22

Detroit 21, New York Giants 17

Green Bay 28, Atlanta 25

Mac Engel

Trevor Siemian is going to cough it up once, and Dak Prescott is going to have a better game. Cowboys 22, Broncos 21.

Kansas City 28, Philadelphia 25

Washington 19, Los Angeles Rams 17

New York Giants 17, Detroit 14

Green Bay 27, Atlanta 31