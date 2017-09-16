Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:
Week 2
Drew Davison
Behind Ezekiel Elliott and the offensive line, the Cowboys are able to handle the altitude and Von Miller to get to the 2-0 mark. Cowboys 24, Broncos 20.
Kansas City 28, Philadelphia 20
Washington 17, Los Angeles Rams 16
Detroit 27, New York Giants 20
Atlanta 21, Green Bay 17
Stefan Stevenson
The Cowboys will show they can win methodically on the road, too. Cowboys 27, Broncos 14.
Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 23
Los Angeles Rams 30, Washington 27
New York Giants 17, Detroit 13
Atlanta 34, Green Bay 21
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Cowboys have been strong on the road. The altitude will be a test. But the running game should prevail. Cowboys 20, Broncos 17.
Kansas City 28, Philadelphia 21
Los Angeles Rams 24, Washington 22
Detroit 21, New York Giants 17
Green Bay 28, Atlanta 25
Mac Engel
Trevor Siemian is going to cough it up once, and Dak Prescott is going to have a better game. Cowboys 22, Broncos 21.
Kansas City 28, Philadelphia 25
Washington 19, Los Angeles Rams 17
New York Giants 17, Detroit 14
Green Bay 27, Atlanta 31
