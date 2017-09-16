Keep an eye on Dez Bryant against the Broncos

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has only played against the Denver Broncos once in his career.
He had six catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns in 2013.
He’ll be looking for those same type of numbers on Sunday against the Broncos.
After a two-catch performance against the New York Giants last week, Bryant faces another top-tier secondary at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Cowboys won their opener 19-3 at home while the Broncos survived a fourth-quarter challenge to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-21 in Denver.
“We got the ‘W.’ It’s going to get better. It’s just the first game,” Bryant said.
Here’s a look at the key match-ups in Sunday’s game:
Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Broncos CB Aqib Talib: Dez Bryant had only two catches on nine targets in the season opener, but played better than his stat line showed against New York Giants standout corner Janoris Jenkins. Bryant will have his work cut out for the second consecutive week, going against All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib, a graduate of Richardson Berkner.
Cowboys RT La’el Collins vs. Broncos DE Von Miller: Collins held his own against Jason Pierre-Paul in the opener, and will have another test vs. Miller this week. Miller, from DeSoto, is arguably the top pass rusher in the game. He was the 2011 defensive rookie of the year and MVP of Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.
Cowboys DBs vs. Broncos WRs: The Cowboys’ secondary will be tested more this week than last week as the Giants were missing injured receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas will be without one of its top cornerbacks, Orlando Scandrick, who broke a bone in his hand against New York. That will make containing the likes of Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas a bigger challenge for the young secondary that should feature rookie Jourdan Lewis for the first time.
