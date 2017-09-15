Scandrick won’t play against Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a fractured bone in his hand.

Scandrick's status was somewhat offset by the receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) practicing for the first time this week and being upgraded to questionable for the Broncos game.

Safety Byron Jones (groin) was also listed as questionable, but he says he is playing.

With Scandrick out, look for Anthony Brown to join Nolan Carroll in the starting lineup at cornerback and for rookie Chidobe Awuzie to come on in the nickel defense.

The Cowboys also the added reinforcement of rookie Jourdan Lewis practicing the past two days for the first time since the start of training camp and being available for action Sunday.

He is also an option to play inside in the nickel defense.

Scandrick, the team's best and most experienced cornerback, suffered a fractured bone in his hand in the second quarter of Sunday's 19-3 victory against the New York Giants.

He underwent surgery Monday to have a metal plate inserted in his hand in hopes of being able to play this week.

Scandrick was at practice during the media portion Friday with his hand heavily taped. He warmed up with the team, but left before drills began.

Infection, pain tolerance and functionality were key factors in the decision with Scandrick, according to coach Jason Garrett. Garrett said he has to be able to use his hands.

If Williams plays, it will be his 66th consecutive game with the Cowboys. He has never missed a game in his career, dating back to his rookie season in 2013.