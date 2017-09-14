Cowboys safety Byron Jones added to the injury report with groin injury

Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones was limited in practice Thursday with a groin injury and added to the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Asked in the locker room about the injury, Jones said he was fine and that it was simple maintenance.
But it was serious enough for the Cowboys to add him to the injury report after practicing full on Wednesday.
Jones should be able to go Sunday against the Broncos. Kavon Frazier and Xavier Woods are the primary backups at safety.
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick is likely out for game. He has yet to practice since undergoing surgery Monday to repair a broken bone in his hand. He had a metal plate put in it and won’t wear a cast.
But the injury has stitches and remains an pen wound. The issue with Scandrick is functionality and whether he will be able to grab and tackle with the injured hand.
Coach Jason Garrett has not ruled him out of the game but acknowledges it might be a long shot.
Receiver Terrance Williams has yet to practice because of a sprained ankle. Garrett seems optimistic about Williams trying to give it a go against the Broncos. Williams, who missed the first two practices this week, has never been sidelined in his career, spanning 65 games since 2013.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments