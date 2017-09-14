Maliek Collins won’t change playing style despite penalty

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins didn’t get fined for his roughing the passer penalty on Giants quarterback Eli Manning on Sunday night.
But that’s a play that could have cost Collins money and he knows it. Still, Collins has no intentions of changing his style of play.
“Man, I’m just going to play,” Collins said. “I come from Nebraska where we just go. That’s what I want to do – just go.”
Collins felt the officials missed a hands to the face penalty on the play, and he never saw Manning get rid of the ball on the play early in the fourth quarter.
“I thought he had the ball in his hands,” Collins said. “I was coming around and didn’t see the ball leave.”
Coach Jason Garrett felt Collins had a solid season debut against the Giants. The coaches credited Collins with a tackle and QB pressure, and Garrett hopes the penalty is something Collins can learn from.
“You don’t want to be cautious, but you don’t want to throw the quarterback down after the ball is gone,” Garrett said. “That’s as simple as you can be. They’re going to protect the quarterbacks in this league and you can’t hit them after it’s out of there.”
