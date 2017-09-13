Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller speaks Monday night after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Miller, the Texas A&M standout who has gone on to star with the Broncos, served a six-game suspension in 2013 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and says he can relate to the situation Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in.
Dallas Cowboys

Von Miller’s advice to Ezekiel Elliott: String good days together

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 13, 2017 8:32 PM

FRISCO

Von Miller dealt with trying times early on in his career, and understands what sort of things Ezekiel Elliott is going through now.

Miller, the Texas A&M standout who has gone on to star with the Denver Broncos, served a six-game suspension in 2013 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Miller initially ran into issues testing positive multiple times for marijuana and an undisclosed amphetamine early in his rookie season of 2011, and then attempted to cheat a drug test.

Miller unsuccessfully appealed the suspension and ended up serving it. In the three seasons since his suspension, Miller has won a Super Bowl, been to the Pro Bowl every season and been named a first-team All-Pro twice.

What advice would Miller have for Elliott? Elliott is a guy who has been embroiled in controversy since his rookie season after an ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in July 2016.

The NFL and Elliott are currently in a legal battle over the league’s decision to suspend him six games for violating the personal conduct policy.

“You can only control what you can control,” Miller said on a conference call with Cowboys writers. “You just got to string days together. That’s what worked for me when I was going through my tough time.

“String days together. A day will turn into a week, a week will turn into a month, and a month will turn into a year. Over time, time heals all.”

Elliott declined to comment on his legal situation when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Drew Davison ddavison@star-telegram.com

