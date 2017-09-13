More Videos

  • DeMarcus Ware rooting for "D" this weekend

    Cowboys great and former Bronco DeMarcus Lawrence isn't picking sides this weekend. But he'll be at the game Sunday. Video by Drew Davison.

Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Ware is neutral on Dallas-Denver game, but almost re-joined Cowboys

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

September 13, 2017 04:50 PM

UPDATED September 13, 2017 05:32 PM

FRISCO

DeMarcus Ware will attend Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, his two former teams, as a neutral observer.

But he admits in March he was very close to playing in the game as a member of the Cowboys before deciding to retire.

“I was one day from coming back,” Ware said at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters at the Star in Frisco. “My body told me it’s time. I still have the drive to want to play. But you have to think about family and what’s important. I decided it’s time to put up the cleats and put on a suit.”

Ware works in a suit as a part-time analyst for the NFL Network.

But he will be on the 50-yard line Sunday wearing a blue shirt and a blue hat with a D on it. He will be rooting for both Dallas, where he played nine seasons and became the team’s all-time leading sacker after being drafted 11th overall in 2005, and Denver, the team he joined as a free agent in 2014 and won a Super Bowl with in 2015.

“It’s the D and the D, I look at it that way,” Ware said. “Two organizations that are very well organized and they know what they are doing, and the only difference is one is orange and the other one is royal blue and white. But this week, it’s going to be split a little. I’ll be on the sideline … on the 50-yard line in the middle. I’ll have on blue. Both teams have blue so I’m 50-50 when it comes to that.”

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

