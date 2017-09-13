Cowboys help Dolphins escape Hurricane Irma with temporary home in Oxnard

With their season opener already canceled because of Hurricane Irma and players evacuated with families, the Miami Dolphins needed a temporary home in advance of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

They considered sharing space with the Los Angeles Rams at their home at California Lutheran in Thousand Oaks before getting a call from Dallas Cowboys, who suggested their borrow their training camp home just up the road at River Ridge Fields, next to the Residence Inn in Oxnard.

The Dolphins didn’t have to be told twice.

Owner Stephen Ross spared no expense in helping players and their families get from Miami to California. Those that had already left on the own with their families arrived Monday.

Team meetings were held Tuesday with the first practice set for Wednesday.

They will practice on the same fields the Cowboys have used for training camp 12 times since 2000. They will use the same weight room and some of the same supplies.

Several staffers, including Todd Williams, discussed the layout and the setup with the Dolphins, according to Cowboys spokesman Scott Agulnek.

Red Byboth of Dallas Moving and Storage, the moving company the Cowboys use to get to and from camp, went to Oxnard on Monday to put it all together.

“He helped with the logistics of the buildup and the breakdown since he was familiar with the system,” Agulnek said. “He put up the weight room equipment, so he helped to get it in order.”