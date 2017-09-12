More Videos

    The stars were on display as the Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants 19-3 Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys

40 takeaways? Cowboys have lofty, borderline unattainable, defensive goals

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 12, 2017 7:35 PM

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense wants to get 40 takeaways.

That’s double what they had last year. Is it even realistic?

The NFL hasn’t had a defense hit the 40 takeaway mark since 2012. That season saw two teams accomplish the feat — Chicago (44) and New England (41).

Of course, Chicago’s defensive coordinator at the time was Rod Marinelli, who holds the same position now with the Cowboys. So it’s understandable that Marinelli would like this Cowboys defense to do the same.

But the Cowboys certainly have their work cut out to get there. They had only one takeaway in the season-opening victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Cornerback Anthony Brown came through with a game-sealing interception of Eli Manning with 7:54 left in the game.

It marked Brown’s second career interception — both against Manning — and he acknowledged that it’s only the first step toward the defense’s ultimate goal on Tuesday.

“We got 39 to go,” Brown said.

Brown and Giants receiver Roger Lewis fought for the ball to the ground, and Brown won the battle as he first had possession.

“That was a huge fight,” Brown said. “But that’s what we do. We fight every day.”

Winning formula?

Here’s a look at how many takeaways each of the teams in the Super Bowl had the past five years:

Year

Super Bowl winner

Takeaways

Super Bowl loser

Takeaways

2016

New England

23

Atlanta

22

2015

Denver

27

Carolina

39

2014

New England

25

Seattle

24

2013

Seattle

39

Denver

26

2012

Baltimore

25

San Francisco

25

