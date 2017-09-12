CB Scandrick day to day after surgery on broken left hand

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick calls himself day to day after undergoing successful surgery Monday night to have a plate inserted in his left hand to repair a fractured bone.

Scandrick, who suffered the injury in the second quarter of the 19-3 season opening victory against the New York Giants, has not ruled himself out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

It’s a pain tolerance issue at this point and he said Tuesday, “I feel good honestly.”

Again, he says he is day to day and plans to return by the Sept. 25 Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals at the latest, if he can’t go against the Broncos.

Anthony Brown replaced Scandrick in the slot against the Giants with rookie second-round Chido Awuzie playing the outside opposite Nolan Carroll.

Awuzie tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter against the Giants and is also day to day.

The good news is that rookie third-round pick Jourdan Lewis should practice this week and be available for the Broncos game after being sidelined all of training camp and the preseason with a hamstring injury.

Cole’s catch

Cole Beasley made a catch for the ages on Sunday night.

Somehow, the Cowboys diminutive receiver hauled in a 7-yard catch for a first down in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott fired a pass a little behind Beasley, which was deflected into the air and Beasley managed to trap the ball against the top of his shoulder pads and keep his feet in bounds.

Beasley’s athletic grab created a buzz in the stadium and social media. Two days later, though, Beasley is more critical of himself than anything.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” Beasley said. “If I would’ve done what I was supposed to do, I would’ve just caught it the first time and probably went back to the ball a little more instead of letting it kind of come and almost letting the DB get it.

“More critical than anything.”

The catch helped the Cowboys put the game out of reach as they went on to beat the Giants 19-3.

Owner Jerry Jones said on his 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday morning that he was among the “finest” catches he’s ever seen.

Beasley was happy just to come down with the catch.

“It’s the only SportsCenter catch I’ve ever really had. My game is not too flashy for the most part,” Beasley said. “It’s catch underneath stuff and get yards after catch. It doesn’t really happen too often. It might’ve been my first one.”

Beasley finished the game with three catches for 32 yards. He led the Cowboys in receiving a year ago with 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

Dak’s jersey

There's no questioning Dak Prescott's popularity.

The Cowboys' quarterback has the top-selling jersey, according to Dick's Sporting Goods jersey report. The report ranks the best-selling player jerseys nationwide at their stores.

Prescott is coming off arguably the best season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, and is off to 1-0 start in his second season after leading the Cowboys to a 19-3 victory on Sunday night.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is No. 3 in jersey sales. Fans appear not overly concerned with Elliott's pending six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from domestic violence allegations in July 2016.

Other Cowboys among the top jerseys in the league include wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 20) and tight end Jason Witten (No. 30).