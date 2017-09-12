Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo grins during the closing moments as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Cleveland Browns in Nov. 2016.
Dallas Cowboys

Watch Tony Romo predict the future during his first NFL broadcast

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

September 12, 2017 1:07 PM

Tony Romo.

Quarterback. Broadcaster. Psychic?

In his first game alongside Jim Nantz in the CBS commentary booth, Romo predicted play after play in the NFL season opener between the Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Titans. He was diagnosing blitzes, he knew to which side of the field plays were going before the defense did. He brought new meaning to having a quarterback in the booth.

“I’ve got five dollars that says this is a run to the left,” Romo said in one of about 10 plays he diagnosed pre-snap in the booth.

“I’ve seen NFL football for 14 years,” he said after another.

Romo and Nantz will have the call for CBS when the New England Patriots visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 Sunday.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

