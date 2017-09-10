The women of Cowboys Nation still support Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys Nation still loves Ezekiel Elliott. That was clear throughout AT&T Stadium before the team’s season opener against the New York Giants Sunday night.

Fans were wearing Elliott’s No. 21 jerseys and T-shirts in abundance, including many women, despite the running back’s off-the-field trouble that has resulted in the NFL suspending him for six games. That suspension has since been put on hold by a federal court while Elliott’s legal team argues it was an unjust penalty.

The small sampling of eight female fans wearing Elliott threads Sunday night also think the suspension was unfair.

“You have to look at all the pieces of the puzzle. If you look at all the pieces you have to come to your own conclusion,” said Patricia Hensley of Cedar Park. “Somebody who is blackmailing somebody … how are they really being true to themselves or true to someone else?”

Toie Williams and Jazzalyn Logan, of Los Angeles, were both proudly wearing Elliott jerseys.

“I’m representing him because I believe he’s innocent,” Williams said. “I support him. I think he was falsely accused and I feel [the NFL] are wrong.”

Others sporting No. 21 weren’t so clued in on the machinations of Elliott’s off-the-field problems.

“What is going on with Elliott,” Korina Galarza of El Paso asked. She said her No. 21 jersey was just a way to support her favorite team.

“No, it just represents the Cowboys. I don’t really have a favorite, I just like the team in general,” Galarza said.

Leah Sommerville of Haslet said she’s curious to see how the case shakes out, but right now she’s not convinced Elliott has done anything bad enough to warrant disrespect.

“He did so well last year and the trouble he got into was a while back. I’m going to see how it plays out before I make a judgment,” Sommerville said. “I don’t have a reservation [about wearing his jersey] as of now but if something terrible came out.”