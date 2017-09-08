Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is in for a big battle with the New York Giants’ physical offensive line.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is in for a big battle with the New York Giants’ physical offensive line. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is in for a big battle with the New York Giants’ physical offensive line. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Line play will be crucial in Cowboys-Giants match-up

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 08, 2017 9:04 PM

Line play, both offense and defense, will be vital when the Dallas Cowboys kick off the season against the New York Giants on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams like to play physical football.

Here’s a look at the key matchups in the game.

Cowboys RT La’el Collins vs. Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul. Collins will have his hands full as he debuts at right tackle. Pierre-Paul has given the Cowboys trouble for years, recording seven sacks, an interception, two pass deflections and 38 tackles in 11 career games.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Giants LT Ereck Flowers. Lawrence had only one sack last season. The Cowboys are hoping he bounces back to the eight-sack guy he was in 2015. He could get jump-started against Flowers, who has allowed the most pressures (128) of anyone in the league since 2015, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Giants CB Janoris Jenkins. Bryant had forgettable games against the Giants last season, having just one catch in each contest. He also had a critical fumble in the second game at New York. Jenkins is a tough matchup for Bryant, although Bryant is coming off one of his best training camps and preseasons in recent years.

More Videos

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

Pause
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you 2:11

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford 0:39

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury 1:17

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury

Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott 0:41

Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 0:31

Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression

Adrian Beltre talks about his big (non-playing) weekend 2:15

Adrian Beltre talks about his big (non-playing) weekend

It's official: Robert Hughes thanks the basketball hall of fame 3:41

It's official: Robert Hughes thanks the basketball hall of fame

  • The birth and rise of fantasy football

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

The birth and rise of fantasy football

Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Eric Garland McClatchy

More Videos

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

Pause
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you 2:11

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford 0:39

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury 1:17

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury

Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott 0:41

Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 0:31

Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression

Adrian Beltre talks about his big (non-playing) weekend 2:15

Adrian Beltre talks about his big (non-playing) weekend

It's official: Robert Hughes thanks the basketball hall of fame 3:41

It's official: Robert Hughes thanks the basketball hall of fame

  • Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief

    The Dallas Cowboys hold a telethon to raise more than $2 million for Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief

The Dallas Cowboys hold a telethon to raise more than $2 million for Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

rmallison@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video