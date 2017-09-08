Line play will be crucial in Cowboys-Giants match-up

Line play, both offense and defense, will be vital when the Dallas Cowboys kick off the season against the New York Giants on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.
Both teams like to play physical football.
Here’s a look at the key matchups in the game.
Cowboys RT La’el Collins vs. Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul. Collins will have his hands full as he debuts at right tackle. Pierre-Paul has given the Cowboys trouble for years, recording seven sacks, an interception, two pass deflections and 38 tackles in 11 career games.
Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Giants LT Ereck Flowers. Lawrence had only one sack last season. The Cowboys are hoping he bounces back to the eight-sack guy he was in 2015. He could get jump-started against Flowers, who has allowed the most pressures (128) of anyone in the league since 2015, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Giants CB Janoris Jenkins. Bryant had forgettable games against the Giants last season, having just one catch in each contest. He also had a critical fumble in the second game at New York. Jenkins is a tough matchup for Bryant, although Bryant is coming off one of his best training camps and preseasons in recent years.
