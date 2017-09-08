Wide receiver Dez Bryant will play a key role when the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in the NFL season opener for both teams at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys

Star-Telegram NFL picks

Star-Telegram

September 08, 2017 7:45 PM

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:

Week 1

Drew Davison:

The Cowboys are fortunate to have veteran kicker Dan Bailey compared with Giants rookie Aldrick Rosas in another tight game. Cowboys 23, Giants 20

Washington 21, Philadelphia 17

Green Bay 27, Seattle 21

Oakland 21, Tennessee 20

Detroit 24, Arizona 21

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

The Free Zeke crowd will be out in droves as he unleashes pent-up frustration on the Giants. Cowboys 24, Giants 20

Washington 28, Philadelphia 24

Green Bay 28, Seattle 27

Oakland 33, Tennessee 20

Arizona 30, Detroit 27

Stefan Stevenson

The Cowboys owe the Giants for a sweep last year (by a combined four points) and Ezekiel Elliott and the offense will come out firing. Cowboys 36, Giants 17

Philadelphia 27, Washington 21

Seattle 23, Green Bay 20

Oakland 34, Tennessee 24

Detroit 30, Arizona 27

Mac Engel

The Giants are the worst matchup for the Cowboys in the NFC, but the return of Zeke Elliott gives them this game at home. Cowboys 24, Giants 20

Washington 23, Philly 17

Green Bay 24, Seattle 20

Oakland 30, Tennessee 24

Detroit 24, Arizona 21

