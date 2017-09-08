Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:
Week 1
Drew Davison:
The Cowboys are fortunate to have veteran kicker Dan Bailey compared with Giants rookie Aldrick Rosas in another tight game. Cowboys 23, Giants 20
Washington 21, Philadelphia 17
Green Bay 27, Seattle 21
Oakland 21, Tennessee 20
Detroit 24, Arizona 21
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
The Free Zeke crowd will be out in droves as he unleashes pent-up frustration on the Giants. Cowboys 24, Giants 20
Washington 28, Philadelphia 24
Green Bay 28, Seattle 27
Oakland 33, Tennessee 20
Arizona 30, Detroit 27
Stefan Stevenson
The Cowboys owe the Giants for a sweep last year (by a combined four points) and Ezekiel Elliott and the offense will come out firing. Cowboys 36, Giants 17
Philadelphia 27, Washington 21
Seattle 23, Green Bay 20
Oakland 34, Tennessee 24
Detroit 30, Arizona 27
Mac Engel
The Giants are the worst matchup for the Cowboys in the NFC, but the return of Zeke Elliott gives them this game at home. Cowboys 24, Giants 20
Washington 23, Philly 17
Green Bay 24, Seattle 20
Oakland 30, Tennessee 24
Detroit 24, Arizona 21
