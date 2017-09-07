Dallas Cowboys’ wins mean free coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts

As if you needed another reason to root for a Dallas Cowboys’ win.
Just in case you needed additional motivation, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free coffee the day after each Cowboys’ win. A win is good for any medium hot or iced coffee at any DFW location. Glazed donut scent is free at purchase but adding an actual donut will cost you.
Free coffee for every cowboys win and free donuts for the media today pic.twitter.com/CRik1l3L4i— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 7, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments