Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free medium hot or iced coffee the day after each Dallas Cowboys win this season.
Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free medium hot or iced coffee the day after each Dallas Cowboys win this season. Drew Davison ddavison@star-telegram.com
Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free medium hot or iced coffee the day after each Dallas Cowboys win this season. Drew Davison ddavison@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys’ wins mean free coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 07, 2017 11:04 AM

As if you needed another reason to root for a Dallas Cowboys’ win.

Just in case you needed additional motivation, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free coffee the day after each Cowboys’ win. A win is good for any medium hot or iced coffee at any DFW location. Glazed donut scent is free at purchase but adding an actual donut will cost you.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

View More Video