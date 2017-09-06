More Videos

Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll trying to avoid possible suspension

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

September 06, 2017 6:34 PM

FRISCO

It's Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll's understanding that he will not face any discipline from the NFL in 2017, despite a May arrest for driving while intoxicated by Dallas police.

It's his belief that the case will never be heard by the NFL because he plans to beat it in court.

The Dallas district attorney's office has already offered to reduce the charge to a traffic violation with community service, which he rejected, according to Carroll.

He has a court case set for October. According to Carroll, the police had no reason to stop him and the arresting officer has already admitted as much.

His blood alcohol level was .08, the minimum for arrest, but his attorney is raising questions concerning police conduct with the stop and the field sobriety test.

The initial report indicated Carroll was driving on the wrong side of the road, prompting the officer to pull him over. But a dash cam video shows that Carroll was on the correct side of the road.

Carroll’s legal team also believes mistakes were made in administering the field sobriety test, which they claim he passed, and that he was arrested once he indicated he was a member of the Cowboys, per a source.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

