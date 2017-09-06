Cowboys practice report: Jourdan Lewis limited in return

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be in good shape injury-wise going into the season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) is the only player who did not participate in some fashion Wednesday. That isn’t a surprise, of course, as Hitchens is expected to be sidelined the early part of the season.
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis practiced for the first time, though, in a limited capacity. Lewis is returning from a hamstring injury, and the Cowboys are hopeful he’ll be able to do more as the week progresses. He seems like a long shot to be ready for the opener, though.
Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford (ankle) practiced for the first time since going down on Aug. 8. He was a full participant and should be ready for the Giants game.
Other players listed on the injury report who were full participants included defensive backs Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Xavier Woods (hamstring); defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder); offensive lineman Chaz Green (ankle); tight end James Hanna (hamstring); and fullback Keith Smith (knee).
