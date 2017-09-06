Surprise, surprise: Dak Prescott named one of Cowboys’ six team captains

Quarterback Dak Prescott is the face of the Dallas Cowboys now, so quite naturally and most expectedly he was voted by his teammates as one of the six team captains for the 2017 season.
The others were tight end Jason Witten, linebacker Sean Lee, cornerback Orlando Scandrick, defensive end Tyrone Crawford and kicker Dan Bailey.
Scandrick and Crawford tied for votes as defensive captains so the Cowboys named them both.
The Cowboys called the league in hopes of being allowed to have seven captains, one more than the league maximum of six, but were rebuffed.
Per coach Jason Garrett, the team wanted to add center Travis Frederick as a third offensive captain, but there was no disputing the importance of having Prescott and Witten as the top two.
Along with Prescott, Crawford and Scandrick are first-time captains for the Cowboys.
It’s quite the ascension from the sometimes prickly and acerbic Scandrick in his 10th year with the team.
Comments