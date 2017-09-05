Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford plans to play against Giants

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford admitted he didn’t think he’d be ready for the season opener when he went down with a severe right ankle sprain Aug. 8 at a training camp practice in Oxnard, Calif.
But Crawford expects to play in Sunday’s opener against the New York Giants.
“Am I going to be good to go Sunday? I’m feeling pretty good, so I’m going to do my thing to get out there,” Crawford said.
Crawford, 27, is expected to return to practice for the first time in almost a month Wednesday. He understands the difficulty in preparing for a regular-season game with no preseason snaps.
“It’s been difficult for me the last two years, so I definitely got to put in some good practice this week,” Crawford said, referring to injuries that he’s battled in recent years.
“We’ve got a padded practice [Wednesday] where I’ve got an opportunity to get some good work in. I’ve also been doing things that I haven’t done in the past, doing them a little differently when I was injured, just trying to stay low and use the pads to get right and get low.”
Crawford credited the Cowboys’ training staff for getting him back on the field in a timely manner, saying: “They pushed me and made me do things I didn’t even think I could do. Gave me the most painful massages that I’ve ever had to go through, but it was all worth it.
“I feel pretty good right now and I’m just waiting to see what I can do tomorrow in practice.”
Crawford isn’t sure where he’ll get the majority of his snaps Sunday. He worked mostly at left defensive end last season, but could be used inside after the Cowboys released Cedric Thornton earlier this week.
Crawford finished third in sacks last season with 4.5 in 14 games. The coaches credited him with 21 tackles and 17 quarterback pressures.
