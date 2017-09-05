Elliott will play against Giants, injunction ruling likely next week

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against the New York Giants on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Elliott was suspended by the NFL without pay for six games on Aug. 11 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
A hearing on a temporary injunction to block Elliott’s suspension until the case is decided in court lasted more than an hour in Sherman on Tuesday evening. A ruling isn’t expected until next week, clearing the way for Elliott to play Sunday.
Elliott attended an NFL appeals hearing last week in New York, but arbitrator Harold Henderson has not announced the results. Even if he does before Sunday’s game, Tuesday’s move or lack of a definitive move in Sherman will keep Elliott in play at least through the weekend.
