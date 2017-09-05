Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will return to the field at least for the season opener against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will return to the field at least for the season opener against the New York Giants. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will return to the field at least for the season opener against the New York Giants. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Elliott will play against Giants, injunction ruling likely next week

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

September 05, 2017 6:55 PM

SHERMAN

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against the New York Giants on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Elliott was suspended by the NFL without pay for six games on Aug. 11 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

A hearing on a temporary injunction to block Elliott’s suspension until the case is decided in court lasted more than an hour in Sherman on Tuesday evening. A ruling isn’t expected until next week, clearing the way for Elliott to play Sunday.

Elliott attended an NFL appeals hearing last week in New York, but arbitrator Harold Henderson has not announced the results. Even if he does before Sunday’s game, Tuesday’s move or lack of a definitive move in Sherman will keep Elliott in play at least through the weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

View More Video