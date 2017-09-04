Jason Garrett: Ezekiel Elliott will practice until someone tells him not to

The clock is ticking on the NFL in regards to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal to a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Elliott’s and his defense team is hoping for reduction or perhaps complete dismissal of Elliott’s suspension by arbitrator Harold Henderson when he makes his decision, possibly Tuesday.
Henderson has been mulling the case since last Thursday when the appeal, which began on Tuesday and had more than 25 hours of testimony, ended.
If Henderson doesn’t issue a ruling by Tuesday at 3 p.m., there is a great chance Elliott will be available in Sunday’s season opener against the New York Giants, at least. For competitive reasons, the NFL doesn't like to suspend players after Tuesday of game week, per a source. And that is the thought process the Cowboys are operating under.
Until then, it’s business as usual with the Cowboys getting ready Elliott ready to play against the Giants.
Coach Jason Garrett said Elliott went through meetings and the walk through on Saturday and he will be with the team when they begin preparations in earnest on Tuesday.
Elliott spent Sunday and Monday back home in St. Louis where he was a groomsman in the wedding of his agent Rocky Arceneaux.
“I mean we’re just going to prepare for the Giants and Zeke will practice until someone tells him not to,” Garrett said. And the other guys will get ready to play. He is just focused on getting back to work. I think Zeke has done an excellent job focusing on what he needs to do to get himself ready to play. I think our team has done that. Our preparation for the Giants has begun.”
Elliott could also find out Tuesday if a temporary injunction he filed against the NFL to block the suspension will be granted by a federal judge following a hearing in Sherman at 5 p.m.
