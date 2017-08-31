Roster reduction in 2017 means more than 1,100 NFL players cut at same time

National Football League teams are about to get tested on an unprecedented game plan.
What do you do when more than 1,100 players hit the open market at the same time?
The NFL’s one and only roster reduction is Saturday. Teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 by 3 p.m. local time. Previously, the league had two cutdowns, 90 to 75 and then 75 to 53.
If everyone waits to the final day to make their cuts from 90 to 53, there will be at least 1,184 players on the market on Saturday.
That’s a lot of players to decipher.
“From a logistical standpoint, it’s easier for us than in year’s past,” Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “It’s one less step for us that makes it easier.
“In general, the rule makes it easier for us to go from 90 to 53. Now that’s a lot of players you have to release.”
And it’s not just releasing players. What about signing players off the waiver wire that have been cut by other teams?
“We always tell them all, they’re not only competing with who’s in our camp, but competing against 31 other teams and their players,” Cowboys vice-president Stephen Jones said.
The transactions will be fast and furious.
But it doesn’t end there.
The claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
That will be followed by establishing a practice squad of 10 players, also on Sunday. There will be an exception for the NFC South, which will be allowed to sign one player to an international practice player contract as part of the league new international player pathway program.
Those four teams are the Atlanta Falcons (Alex Gray), Carolina (Efe Obada), New Orleans (Alex Jenkins) and Tampa Bay (Eric Nzeocha). Obada is a former practice squad player with the Dallas Cowboys. Jenkins played college ball at Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule
Regular season
Sept. 10 vs. New York Giants (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Denver (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Arizona (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (KDFW/4) Noon
Oct. 8 vs. Green Bay (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Oct. 15 Bye
Oct. 22 at San Francisco (KDFW/4) 3:05 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Washington (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Kansas City (KTVT 11) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Atlanta (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 vs. LA Chargers (KTVT/11) 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 vs. Washington (KXAS/5) 7:25 p.m.
Dec. 10 at New York Giants (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 17 at Raiders (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 24 vs. Seattle (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Philadelphia (KDFW/4) Noon
