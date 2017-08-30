Dak Prescott, Sean Lee speeches have Stephen Jones “fired up” for season

Football season is here and nothing gets the adrenaline pumping more than that in these parts of town. And it certainly had that type of feeling Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys’ annual kickoff luncheon at AT&T Stadium.
Quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Sean Lee each gave brief acceptance speeches for being offensive and defensive players of the year in 2016, and their words resonated among the organization.
Prescott, named offensive co-MVP with running back Ezekiel Elliott, mentioned a sign the Cowboys have at their practice facility that says “The only thing that matters is what we do now.”
“As I accept this award, the only thing that matters now is what we do in the 2017 season,” Prescott said.
Lee, named the defensive player of the year after his All-Pro season as the weakside linebacker, echoed those thoughts.
All the players understand expectations are high for a team coming off a 13-3 season and NFC East title. Vegas bookmakers made the Cowboys the odds-on favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
“This team has had an incredible training camp,” Lee said. “We’re coming off a good year last year. Like Dak said though, we’re ready to take that next step. We’re ready to take this field. Attack. I can’t wait to take this field with this group of guys.”
Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin followed with a sermon-like speech about reaching the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl in introducing owner Jerry Jones.
Those speeches certainly left Stephen Jones ready for the season to get underway Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.
“Obviously these guys have put in so much work,” Stephen Jones said. “As they said, that’s in the rearview mirror. They’re worried about the future.
“I am fired up about the upcoming season.”
