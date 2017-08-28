Cowboys RT La’el Collins remains miffed by penalties called on him

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins felt the officials made questionable calls against him right after Saturday night’s preseason game. His opinion hasn’t changed two days later.
Collins isn’t happy that an official on the far sidelines made the calls against him.
“I got a ref standing right in front of me – didn’t throw a single flag on me,” Collins said. “I got a guy on far side of the field – I just feel like it’s hard to make that call if you’re looking from that angle that he’s looking at.
“At the end of the day, as a player, I can’t let that get to me. I’m going to continue to do things I’m doing and just keep getting better.”
Collins drew three penalties in the Cowboys-Raiders preseason game.
Collins was flagged for illegal use of the hands early in the second quarter. The Collins penalty erased what would have been a first-down pass from Dak Prescott to Cole Beasley, and the Cowboys ended up punting on that series.
On the Cowboys’ next offensive series, Collins had another illegal use of the hands penalty that wiped out a 41-yard pass from Prescott to Terrance Williams. The Cowboys ended up settling for another punt that drive.
Later in the first half, Collins was called for holding -- a penalty the Raiders declined.
Even though Collins disagreed with the penalties, they were still called.
As coach Jason Garrett said, “It really doesn’t matter [Collins thinks they were bad calls]. What we try to do is go through the process with the league and send those plays in and say, ‘Do you agree with this call? Are you going to call it this way in both cases?’ That play happens a lot. Often times when you’re an offensive or defensive lineman because of the nature of the position there is a lot of contact that gets up in the head or neck area.
“They’re certainly sensitive to that. If they’re going to call it that way we have to adjust and make sure we get it right.”
Collins wasn’t alone in the penalty department.
All-Pro right guard Zack Martin had a false start penalty in the first quarter, and then was an ineligible man down field in the second quarter. Two plays later is when Collins committed his first illegal use of the hands.
“Obviously you can’t have penalties in a game, so a lot of things to clean up,” Martin said. “Luckily it’s the preseason. We get to look at those on tape and see what we can do better. But, yes, it’s something we need to be better at moving forward.”
