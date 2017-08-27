Floods force Texans to divert plane to Dallas; preseason final may be next

The flooding from Hurricane Harvey forced the Houston Texans to divert their plane to Dallas rather than return home to Houston following their Saturday night preseason game in New Orleans.
The question now is how long will they stay in Dallas and whether Thursday’s preseason final between the Texans and Dallas Cowboys, scheduled for Reliant Stadium in Houston, will be moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington?
It has already been discussed as a contingency plan, as Hurricane Harvey which could ravage the Houston area for a few of more days.
The Texans issued a statement Saturday night as they were leaving New Orleans:
“Due to flooding in Houston and to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff, the Houston Texans will fly from New Orleans to Dallas tonight. The team will return to Houston as soon as it is safe to travel back. There have been no decisions made on the duration of our stay in Dallas or on details regarding our preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday. Regular updates will be provided as we have more information. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”
The Texans don’t know when they will return home to Houston and could end up practicing in North Texas.
Vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are willing to go whatever the can to help the Texans and have already offered to host Thursday’s preseason final if flooding persists and the game can’t be played in Houston.
“The league and Houston will make that decision, but we stand ready to help them out,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “We’re going to keep ourselves available for them. Obviously a difficult time for them and the people that live in Houston. When you’re having a hurricane on top of your city, that’s a tough one.”
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments