La’el Collins feels refs threw “unnecessary flags” on him

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins feels he played a clean game. The officials differed in that assessment.
Collins drew three penalties in the Cowboys-Raiders preseason game on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.
“We’ll see the film. I felt like I was pretty clean for the most part,” Collins said. “At the end of the day, we’ll see the film and just go from there.”
Collins was flagged for illegal use of the hands early in the second quarter. The Collins penalty erased what would have been a first-down pass from Dak Prescott to Cole Beasley, and the Cowboys ended up punting on that series.
On the Cowboys’ next offensive series, Collins had another illegal use of the hands penalty that wiped out a 41-yard pass from Prescott to Terrance Williams. The Cowboys ended up settling for another punt that drive.
“Oh, man, it’s real frustrating,” Collins said of having a big play negated by a penalty. “You know, just becuase you’re trying to give everything you have for your team. ... Unnecessary flags.”
Later in the first half, Collins was called for holding -- a penalty the Raiders declined.
Collins wasn’t alone in the penalty department.
All-Pro right guard Zack Martin had a false start penalty in the first quarter, and then was an ineligible man down field in the second quarter. Two plays later is when Collins committed his first illegal use of the hands.
“I thought we did a lot of good things on offense, but the most disappointing thing is penalties,” coach Jason Garrett said. “Every time we got something going, like some of those big plays, it got called back and we were working from behind the chains. But I like how we ran the ball; I like how we threw (the ball) and made some plays, but we’ve got to eliminate the mistakes.”
The penalties continued in the second half.
Emmett Cleary, in the mix to be the Cowboys’ swing tackle, was called for illegal hands to the face in the third quarter. That eliminated another would-be first down that saw quarterback Cooper Rush flush out of the pocket and make a nice throw to Brice Butler.
Cleary had no issues with that penalty, though, as the D-lineman’s helmet came off.
